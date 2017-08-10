Data Dashboards
Below you will find MPD's data dashboards showing stop information, crime data, arrest data, and use of force. They give people an inside, interactive look at Minneapolis Police Department data. These dashboards are in direct response to community questions about specific calls for service, police self initiated activity, arrests and crime information. The data dashboard shows data from November 2016 going forward.
The dashboards are a work in progress and could change based on input from both the department and community. This is a project Chief Arradondo has been working on with our community for the past couple years. Scroll down for answers to FAQs, definitions, and to watch a video explaining how the data dashboard works.
Scroll down to view the following dashboards:
- Stop Info Dashboard
- Crime Data Dashboard
- Arrest Dashboard
- Use of Force
- Officer Involved Shooting
Stop Info Dashboard
If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on your mobile device, click here.
Crime Data Dashboard
If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on your mobile device, click here.
Arrest Dashboard
If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on your mobile device, click here.
Use of Force
If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on your mobile device, click here.
Officer Involved Shooting
If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on your mobile device, click here.
Additional Information
Call Disposition: the code that was used to clear a call. This code is determined by the last primary police unit to leave the scene.
- ADV – Advised: Officers advised/ warned whoever it was that they were responding to. This might be used interchangeably with RPR- Reprimand/Release.
- AOK – All OK: Everything was alright at the scene when officers arrived. Might also be used interchangeably with AQT – All Quiet.
- AQT – All Quiet: Everything was alright at the scene when officers arrived. Might be used interchangeably with AOK – All OK.
- AST – Assist: Used when an officer assisted someone, most frequently used by an officer clearing a call where they responded to assist another officer.
- BKG – Booking: The call ended with officers booking the arrestee.
- CNL – Cancel: When the caller calls back and request police response to be cancelled.
- DTX – Detox: When a person is taken to Detox. Might be used interchangeably with TRN – Transport.
- FAL – False: This is for false alarms.
- FTC – Fail to Clear: When the officer never sends a disposition code to the dispatcher.
- GOA – Gone on Arrival: Officers were not able to locate the suspect. This might also be used interchangeably with UTL – Unable to Locate.
- INF – Information: Used when an officer receives a call and no response is needed. The details of the call are just used as information.
- INS – In-service: Officers will use this code to clear a call, but still check the call while responding to another call.
- MES – Message Left: No one was home when officers arrived on scene so they left a calling card.
- NOS – No Service: No service was provided. This might be used interchangeably with RFD – Refused.
- RFD – Refused: The person officers responded to refused police service and assistance. This might be used interchangeably with NOS – No Service.
- RPR – Reprimand/Release: This is used when someone is warned about a violation and released. Might also be used interchangeably with ADV – Advised.
- RPT – Report: This indicates a crime was committed and a report was taken.
- SCK – Sick: This is rarely used, but when it is it might be used for helping EMS.
- SEC – Secured: This is used when a call is made for a business check or when a burglary occurs and a window or door needs to be boarded up and secured.
- SNT – Sent: When officers simply tell the offender to leave an area. This might occur if say a park is closed and kids are playing basketball loudly past curfew and neighbors call to complain – officers will simply tell the kids to go home.
- TAG – Tagged: A ticket was issued.
- TOW – Towed: Used for a DWI, car accident, or other incident where a car would need to be removed.
- TRN – Transport: When a person is transported by police to another location. Might be used interchangeably with DTX – Detox.
- UNF – Unfounded: When officers respond to a call and find that the incident that was called in didn’t happen or if the caller made a mistake.
- UTL – Unable to Locate: When officers are unable to locate the person they are responding to. Might be used interchangeably with GOA – Gone on Arrival.
FAQ's
What is the difference between MDC and non-MDC stops?
MDC stops occur when an officer is working in a squad car with MDC (squad computer). Non-MDC refers to when an officer is working a foot beat or on bike where they do not have access to a MDC (squad computer)
One of the call dispositions is GOA - Gone on Arrival, how can a call be "Gone on Arrival"?
The call is classified as "Gone on Arrival," because officers were unable locate the suspect. The suspect was "Gone on Arrival."
Why are there such high numbers for "unknown" under race and gender?
If officers are unable to locate the suspect (they were "Gone on Arrival"), they classify the individual's race/gender as "unknown."
Why does some of the data results say "**Not Collected"?
For part of the date range you chose, the specific data was not yet being tracked by MPD.
What is the difference between the Pre-Stop Race and Race data?
"Pre-Stop Race" refers to what the officer believed the race of the individual was before interacting with them. That information could come from a citizen calling 911 or the officers observations. "Race" refers to the officers perceptions of race after interacting with the individual.