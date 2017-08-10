Below you will find MPD's data dashboards showing stop information, crime data, arrest data, and use of force. They give people an inside, interactive look at Minneapolis Police Department data. These dashboards are in direct response to community questions about specific calls for service, police self initiated activity, arrests and crime information. The data dashboard shows data from November 2016 going forward.

The dashboards are a work in progress and could change based on input from both the department and community. This is a project Chief Arradondo has been working on with our community for the past couple years. Scroll down for answers to FAQs, definitions, and to watch a video explaining how the data dashboard works.

Scroll down to view the following dashboards:

Stop Info Dashboard

Crime Data Dashboard

Arrest Dashboard

Use of Force

Officer Involved Shooting

